3,718 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Acquired by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of MO stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.11. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.83 and a 12-month high of $61.26.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

