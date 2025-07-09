OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,213 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 118.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $217.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.76 and its 200 day moving average is $188.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $221.95. The company has a market capitalization of $83.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $190.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Baird R W upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $253.00 target price (up from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.67.

In other news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. This represents a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 56,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

