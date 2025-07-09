OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,569,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 809.0% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 24,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,346,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 6,085.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0%

SLYV opened at $82.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $96.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.67.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.