Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.71.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CERT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Certara from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Certara in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Certara from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded Certara from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Certara by 17.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 277,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 40,463 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Certara by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 299,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 35,954 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 65.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 90,724 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the first quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Certara by 534.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,094,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,836,000 after acquiring an additional 922,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

CERT stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86. Certara has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -570.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.44 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

