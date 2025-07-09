Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.71.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CERT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Certara from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Certara in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Certara from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded Certara from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.
CERT stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86. Certara has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -570.00 and a beta of 1.43.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.44 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.
