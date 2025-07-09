Brokerages Set Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Price Target at $73.75

Shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CXT. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Crane NXT from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Crane NXT from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CXT

Crane NXT Stock Up 2.4%

NYSE:CXT opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Crane NXT has a 52 week low of $41.54 and a 52 week high of $67.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $330.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Crane NXT will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.37%.

Institutional Trading of Crane NXT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Crane NXT by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crane NXT by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,790,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,580,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane NXT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.