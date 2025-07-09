IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 1,609.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 473.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.12. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.91, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.33. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $32.55.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 387.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Cousins Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Stories

