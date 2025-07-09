IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 4,075 Shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in KANZHUN were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KANZHUN during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in KANZHUN by 403.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KANZHUN in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of KANZHUN in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KANZHUN alerts:

KANZHUN Price Performance

KANZHUN stock opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $20.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BZ shares. Barclays increased their price objective on KANZHUN from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Daiwa America raised KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of KANZHUN in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KANZHUN

KANZHUN Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KANZHUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KANZHUN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.