IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 4,075 Shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in KANZHUN were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KANZHUN during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in KANZHUN by 403.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KANZHUN in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of KANZHUN in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
KANZHUN stock opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $20.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.41.
Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.
