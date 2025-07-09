IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 1,075 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QRVO. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $88.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.46 and a 52-week high of $130.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.23.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $869.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.13 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $101,630.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,597 shares in the company, valued at $532,473.73. This represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday, June 27th. Mizuho set a $84.00 target price on shares of Qorvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.89.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

