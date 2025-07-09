Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SLN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ SLN opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.75. Silence Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.42). Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 260.55% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

