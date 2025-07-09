Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,099 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 63,064,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,588,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,833,000 after purchasing an additional 332,264 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 23,984,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,678 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 558.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,773,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,467,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919,574 shares in the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TME shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Macquarie set a $26.20 price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Nomura Securities upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

NYSE TME opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.