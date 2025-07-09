Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $118.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. Analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.75%.

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $488,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

