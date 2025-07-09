OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 21,714 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,714 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $4,176,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the sale, the president owned 771,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,806,885.52. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.6%

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.57. The company has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.86%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.