Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$52.24 and traded as low as C$51.58. Suncor Energy shares last traded at C$53.12, with a volume of 6,348,174 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SU. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.67.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$52.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.42%.

Insider Activity at Suncor Energy

In other news, Director Russell Girling acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$50.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$504,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 25,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.99, for a total value of C$1,432,478.57. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.