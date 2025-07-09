D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,442,000 after buying an additional 33,256 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 993,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,889,000 after buying an additional 37,892 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $86.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.46. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $53.05 and a 52 week high of $95.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.90 and a 200 day moving average of $75.06.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $470.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.33 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.53%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

