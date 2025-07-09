OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $844,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $180.90 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.32 and a 12-month high of $183.99. The stock has a market cap of $103.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.83 and its 200-day moving average is $167.07.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $689,253.76. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 48,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,737.60. This represents a 7.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon Bowen sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $145,723.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,500. This trade represents a 5.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,749 shares of company stock worth $40,942,387 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.62.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

