Reviewing TGI Solar Power Group (OTCMKTS:TSPG) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

TGI Solar Power Group (OTCMKTS:TSPG – Get Free Report) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TGI Solar Power Group and First Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TGI Solar Power Group N/A N/A N/A First Solar 29.72% 16.32% 10.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.1% of First Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of First Solar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TGI Solar Power Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Solar $4.21 billion 4.22 $1.29 billion $11.76 14.07

First Solar has higher revenue and earnings than TGI Solar Power Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TGI Solar Power Group and First Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TGI Solar Power Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 First Solar 1 4 24 2 2.87

First Solar has a consensus target price of $228.69, indicating a potential upside of 38.20%. Given First Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Solar is more favorable than TGI Solar Power Group.

Summary

First Solar beats TGI Solar Power Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TGI Solar Power Group

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. intends to provide clients with management, tools, and resources to deliver interactive, real-time, on demand staffing for full time and project based personnel. The company was formerly known as TenthGate International, Inc. and changed its name to TGI Solar Power Group Inc. in June 2008. TGI Solar Power Group Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Ewing, New Jersey.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules. It designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. The company's residual business operations include project development activities, operations and maintenance services, and the sale of PV solar power systems to third-party customers. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to First Solar, Inc. in 2006. First Solar, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

