D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.14% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MSH Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 778.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 145.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $193,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

