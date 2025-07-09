Brokerages Set Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Price Target at $18.67

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.67.

BNL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Broadstone Net Lease

Institutional Trading of Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 0.7%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 73,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNL opened at $15.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.08. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.16%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.