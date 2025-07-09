Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.11.

MMSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $112.00 target price on Merit Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 21,250 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $2,049,987.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,363.21. This trade represents a 38.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 400 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total transaction of $38,244.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,045,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,972,493.08. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 85,596 shares of company stock valued at $8,171,433 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $95.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.87. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $82.62 and a one year high of $111.45.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $355.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

