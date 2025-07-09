D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 44,517 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 84.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,517 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 249.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.91 and a 12-month high of $110.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3712 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

