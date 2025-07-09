Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC) Receives $16.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHC opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 144.89 and a beta of 1.81. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The business had revenue of $254.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotera Health

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 3,690.1% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 124.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sotera Health

(Get Free Report

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

Featured Stories

