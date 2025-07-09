Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.81. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.98 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $178.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.59 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 215.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 79.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 21,362.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

