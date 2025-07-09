HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.70.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DINO. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DINO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,748,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,025,000 after acquiring an additional 996,155 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 72.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 21,597 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.1% during the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,317,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DINO stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.87. HF Sinclair has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $52.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.34 and a beta of 0.93.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. HF Sinclair had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -259.74%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.