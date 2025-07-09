Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Director Sells $774,413.64 in Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) Director John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $774,413.64. Following the sale, the director owned 998 shares in the company, valued at $85,788.08. This trade represents a 90.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Wendell Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 2nd, John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $884,773.89.

On Thursday, May 1st, John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $643,693.05.

Rubrik Stock Performance

RBRK stock opened at $87.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.77. Rubrik, Inc. has a one year low of $28.60 and a one year high of $103.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $278.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.58) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Rubrik from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Rubrik from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Rubrik from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Rubrik from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rubrik presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBRK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,395,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rubrik by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,328,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,323 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Rubrik by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,444 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,331,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Rubrik by 1,305.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,116,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

