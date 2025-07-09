Analysts Set Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) PT at $62.60

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 56.4% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 47.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 12,308 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,666,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $56.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.53 and a 200 day moving average of $53.58. The company has a market capitalization of $862.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.83. Atlanticus has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $344.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.24 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlanticus will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

