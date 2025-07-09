Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KNSA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Price Performance

KNSA stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $30.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.84 and a beta of 0.05.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $137.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.35 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 21,254 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $572,795.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,892.55. This trade represents a 44.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eben Tessari sold 45,042 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,374,231.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 72,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,795.13. This represents a 38.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,863 shares of company stock worth $12,101,029 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,878 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 1st quarter worth $595,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,034,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,961,000 after purchasing an additional 651,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 1st quarter worth $485,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

