Meritage Hospitality Group (MHGU) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter.

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.00 million. Meritage Hospitality Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.71%. On average, analysts expect Meritage Hospitality Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Meritage Hospitality Group alerts:

Meritage Hospitality Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS MHGU opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $86.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.86 and a beta of -0.06. Meritage Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69.

Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, and Stan's Tacos, as well as Taco John's brand names in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.