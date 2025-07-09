Conagra Brands (CAG) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 10th. Analysts expect Conagra Brands to post earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.1%

CAG stock opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 40,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAG. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.82.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

