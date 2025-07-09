Yorkville Acquisition (NASDAQ:YORKU) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Yorkville Acquisition (NASDAQ:YORKU – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.

Yorkville Acquisition Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of YORKU stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. Yorkville Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

Yorkville Acquisition Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company with limited liability and incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination involving one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

