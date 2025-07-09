Helen of Troy (HELE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share and revenue of $400.69 million for the quarter.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $485.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Helen of Troy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.37.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $68.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 74,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,013,000.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

