United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

United Community Banks Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE UCB opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.78.

United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

