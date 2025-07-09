United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.
United Community Banks Trading Up 0.6%
Shares of NYSE UCB opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.78.
About United Community Banks
