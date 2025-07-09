Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.20.
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th.
NYSE UGP opened at $3.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. Ultrapar Participacoes has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $4.51.
Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.
