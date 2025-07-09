Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives $25.00 Average PT from Analysts

Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

BCYC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $7.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $519.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.41. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.54% and a negative net margin of 790.07%. Research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 878.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 879.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Portland Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

