Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.91.

Several analysts have recently commented on TVE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Up 3.1%

In related news, Director Rene Amirault bought 85,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.12 per share, with a total value of C$352,260.00. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

TVE opened at C$5.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.10 and a 1-year high of C$5.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.37.

Tamarack Valley Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is 38.41%.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

