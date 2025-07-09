Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 12,000 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total value of $1,791,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,962 shares in the company, valued at $32,530,828.50. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $147.78 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.61 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.57.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QLYS has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Qualys from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Qualys from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Qualys from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.50.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 52.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Qualys by 27.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

