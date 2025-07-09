Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Position Reduced by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,504 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Target by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 246,453 shares in the company, valued at $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $102.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.22. The company has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Target Corporation has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Target from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Target from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Target from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.70.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

