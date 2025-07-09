OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,318,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ross Stores by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,515,891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,952,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,760 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 8,209.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,381,201 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $360,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,543 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $230,204,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ross Stores by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,336,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $504,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,571 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROST. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.94.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $131.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.36 and a twelve month high of $163.60.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.59%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

