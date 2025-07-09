OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $910,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO stock opened at $289.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.86. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $219.19 and a twelve month high of $317.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

