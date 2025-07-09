Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.31.

SHO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $12.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $234.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 360.00%.

Institutional Trading of Sunstone Hotel Investors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 442.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,156,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,218,000 after acquiring an additional 74,952 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth $1,239,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.