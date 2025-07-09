D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $920,000 Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total value of $3,052,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 208,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,125,473.67. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total transaction of $390,950.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,616.02. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $542.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $479.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.62. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.49 and a 1-year high of $553.97. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.84. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $384.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baird R W raised shares of EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $516.33.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

