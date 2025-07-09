OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 33,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.22 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 11.78%. FS KKR Capital’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 134.74%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

