Insider Selling: Kellanova (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells 114,583 Shares of Stock

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total transaction of $9,129,973.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 45,899,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,274,948.80. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellanova Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $79.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.18 and a 200 day moving average of $81.74. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $55.96 and a fifty-two week high of $83.22.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Institutional Trading of Kellanova

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of K. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,695,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,039,000 after buying an additional 259,604 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,718,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,579,000 after buying an additional 128,439 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,920,000 after buying an additional 2,245,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,884,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,014,000 after buying an additional 158,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,168,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,489,000 after buying an additional 111,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

