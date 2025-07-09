Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SOLV shares. Argus raised Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on Solventum in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Solventum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOLV. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Solventum by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 118,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,233 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Solventum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 46,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Solventum in the first quarter worth about $1,431,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Solventum by 43.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 44,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Solventum by 49.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

Solventum stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. Solventum has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.30.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. Solventum had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Solventum’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Solventum will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

