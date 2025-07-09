D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.8% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $281.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $213.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $105.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.80. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.21 and a twelve month high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

