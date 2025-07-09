D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 513,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,821,000 after purchasing an additional 35,302 shares during the last quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,834,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,127,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 414,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 67,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,713,000.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Up 17.8%

Shares of FYLD opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average of $26.85. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $29.66.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

