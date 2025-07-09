D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 900 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.29% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,697,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 143,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after buying an additional 48,002 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 55,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHB opened at $100.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $423.21 million, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.49. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.84.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

