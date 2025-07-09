D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total transaction of $455,856.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,661.30. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $301,483.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,929.71. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,207. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.38.

Shares of HII opened at $248.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $285.81.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 38.90%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

