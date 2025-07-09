Analyzing Nuvve (NVVE) & Its Peers

Profitability

This table compares Nuvve and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvve -322.28% -6,228.12% -93.76% Nuvve Competitors -1,305.32% -136.76% -5.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nuvve and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Nuvve alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvve $5.29 million -$17.40 million -0.05 Nuvve Competitors $6.66 billion $183.38 million 10.16

Nuvve’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nuvve. Nuvve is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

19.0% of Nuvve shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of shares of all “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Nuvve shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Nuvve has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvve’s competitors have a beta of 3.08, indicating that their average share price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nuvve competitors beat Nuvve on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Nuvve

(Get Free Report)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets. Its V2G technology also links EV batteries into a virtual power plant that sells excess power to utility companies or utilizes saved power to reduce building energy peak consumption. In addition, the company offers networked charging stations, infrastructure, software, professional services, support, monitoring, and parts and labor warranties required to run electric vehicle fleets. It serves its products to owners/operators of light duty fleets, heavy duty fleets, automotive manufacturers, charge point operators, and strategic partners. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.