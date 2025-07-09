Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.35 and traded as low as C$7.40. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$7.51, with a volume of 72,725 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts cut shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.14.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Down 0.1%

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of C$605.94 million, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.95%.

Insider Activity at Computer Modelling Group

In other news, Director Birgit Troy bought 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.99 per share, with a total value of C$77,589.00. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total value of C$140,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,346 shares of company stock worth $136,969 and sold 51,800 shares worth $363,190. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Featured Articles

