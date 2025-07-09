D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

Shares of PRFZ opened at $41.78 on Wednesday. Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.72.

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.1052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

